Textile associations sign MoUs with Madhya Pradesh government

Published - July 25, 2024 09:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday in Coimbatore for cotton farming.

The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday in Coimbatore for cotton farming. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA), the Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA), and the Indian Cotton Federation (ICF) signed agreements with the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday.

The SIMA and the ICF plan to work with the Madhya Pradesh government to promote cultivation of Extra Long Staple (ELS) cotton.

J. Thulasidharan, chairman of the ICF, said Madhya Pradesh grows the finest variety of ELS in the country and there is good demand for it from textile mills in Tamil Nadu. The Federation will help Madhya Pradesh develop cotton acreage and yield and also set up a Cotton Development Board.

The SIMA will set up demonstration farms for some of its cotton seeds and take it up for commercial distribution too.

The TEA will facilitate the establishment and expansion of garment manufacturing units in Madhya Pradesh and promote investment opportunities for the garment industry there. It will also work on skill development facilities there, and offer consultancy, support to set up plug and play facilities, and promote assistance for planning of garment clusters.

