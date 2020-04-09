Textile associations seek extended moratorium to repay loans

Textile associations have appealed to the government to extend the moratorium for repayment of term loans and support to pay wages.

Chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, T. Rajkumar, said textile and clothing manufacturing units need one year moratorium to repay loans. In the case of interest repayment, the units need at least three months time. The government should also disburse all the pending incentives under its schemes. It should also look at measures to support those who had taken loans in foreign currencies, face delays in LC payments, and those who have gone in for forward contract. Bangladesh has given a special loan package to textile sector. Banks in India should also have a similar package for the sector.

Apparel Export Promotion Council chairman A. Sakthivel said China has opened industrial operations and Indian garment exporters need permission to at least start making samples. The units can start operating only with the workers who are staying in hostels. The exporters also need relief under ESI scheme and support to pay wages. The Commerce and Textile ministry officials have been constantly in touch with the stakeholders through video calls, he said.