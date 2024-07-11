GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Textile association in Coimbatore calls for policy support from Union Government to boost exports

Updated - July 11, 2024 07:17 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 07:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) has suggested to the Union Textile Ministry to consider policy support to tap into the opportunities presented by the China Plus One policy adopted by western buyers.

Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor of the ITF, stated that the delegation recently submitted a report titled “Opportunities & Challenges for Indian Textile & Apparel Sector” to Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh.

Currently, India’s monthly apparel exports amount to $1.5 billion, compared to $12 billion from China. The Indian apparel and textile sector should focus on scale, competitiveness, specialisation, integration, and market diversification, the report said.

The government should support and encourage a “ready-to-cut dyed fabric” eco-system in India to make the apparel sector, largely composed of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), more efficient and cost-competitive. To fulfil orders for large quantities of apparel, a semi-integrated and integrated manufacturing ecosystem should be developed. “To grab more market share from the current 2 % in the US manmade fibre (MMF) apparel market, which is valued at $35 billion, we need to create knowledge partnership with MMF specialised countries and do a similar exercise within Indian clusters,” it said.

The ITF suggested that the government select five exporters from five major textile clusters and assist them in diversifying into non-traditional markets. Another area that needs focus is cotton yield, the report said.

According to the ITF, the Minister has indicated that efforts would be taken to boost textile and apparel exports.

