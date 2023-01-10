Textile Apparel Garment Expo at Texvalley from January 28 to 30

January 10, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

Texvalley, an integrated textile trading market centre at Chithode located along the Salem – Kochi National Highway, is organising a Textile Apparel Garment (TAG) Expo from January 28 to 30.

A release from D.P. Kumar, Executive Director, Texvalley, said that the South Indian level three-day exhibition will be the largest expo in which textile manufacturers and traders from various States will be participating. Over 200 stalls will exhibit latest trends, fabrics and fashion and would be a perfect platform for bringing in new business opportunities, the release said and added that buyers, wholesalers, agents and merchandisers would also be participating.

The expo would provide an opportunity for a buyer to purchase required textile products at a place for which he needs to travel 600 km. People can also visit the stalls to learn about the textile business. A fashion show will also be held on January 29 while special awards would be given for best exhibits, the release added.