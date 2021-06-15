Textbooks distributed to govt., aided schools in Coimbatore

No guidelines on commencing admission works for Class 11: official

Following the relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown for Coimbatore district, government and aided schools have been receiving textbooks to be distributed to students as per instructions from the State government.

A school education official said on Tuesday that the textbooks were being sent to 1,386 government and aided schools across the district including primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools by the Chief Educational Office since Monday and the distribution process was expected to be completed in a few days. According to an official from the Corporation Higher Secondary School in Siddhapudur, the school received textbooks for classes 6 to 12 on Monday evening and that a few faculty members were called on Tuesday for sorting the textbooks to keep it prepared for distribution. “Whenever we are told to start admissions, we will distribute these books then,” he said.

No guidelines from the Department of School Education regarding the distribution of textbooks to the students or commencing the admission works for Class 11 had come for Coimbatore district as of Tuesday, the official said.