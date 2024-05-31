GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Text books will be provided to students on school opening day, says Salem Collector

Published - May 31, 2024 06:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Collector R. Brindha Devi inspecting text books in a government school at Magudanchavadi in Salem on Friday.

Collector R. Brindha Devi inspecting text books in a government school at Magudanchavadi in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Text books for school students will be provided on the opening day of school, said Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi here on Friday.

The Collector inspected the text books received at Magudanchavadi Government Boys Higher Secondary School and verified them with teachers.

Ms. Brindha Devi told reporters there were 1,567 schools, including government, government-aided, and self-financed primary and middle schools in the district. From class I to class V, 71,216 students are studying in Tamil medium, and 36,824 students in English medium. The district received 1.17 lakh books for Tamil medium students and 27,161 books for English medium students.

Likewise, from classes VI to XII in 350 government, government-aided, self-financed high and higher secondary schools, 89,593 students are studying in Tamil medium and 49,669 students in English medium. To distribute books, 6.26 lakh books for Tamil medium students and 3.02 lakh books for English medium students were received. Steps had been taken to distribute books to the students on the opening day of the school, Ms. Brindha Devi added.

During the inspection, Assistant Collector (training) Aakriti Sethi, Chief Educational Officer M. Kabeer, District Educational Officer C.C. Gopalappa, Sankagiri Revenue Divisional Officer Arivudainambi and officials participated.

Salem

