Texprocil office-bearers

Manoj K. Patodia, Managing Partner of Patodia Overseas Exports LLP., and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Prime Urban Development India, has been elected chairman of Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council for 2020-22.

Sunil Patwari, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Nagreeka Exports and Director at the Bombay Textile Research Association, has been elected vice-chairman of the Council, according to a release.

Offline stores

ABT Limited, the producer of Mirakle Immunity booster supplement drink, has recently made Mirakle available at offline retail stores across Coimbatore. The company plans to set up offline channels in Chennai too for sale of the drink. Currently, Mirakle is available on www.mirakle.life.com and Healthkart.com.

Manickam Mahalingam, Chairman and Managing Director, ABT Limited, said, “Owing to the great response and steady rise in demand, we have now made Mirakle available in retail stores in Coimbatore. Recently, we sent 50,000 units to Singapore. We are also in talks with ASEAN Countries for supply of Mirakle and look forward to going to the US market.”

The company looks to appoint 200 to 300 distributors in the State and take it pan-India, both online and offline in a phased manner, he said.

Expansion plans

Hydro World, a one-stop shop for equipment in the drinking and utility water segments in Erode, plans to expand across the country and have 100 outlets in a year, including 10 in Tamil Nadu.

P. Karthik, Founder and Managing Director of Hydro World, said the company had tied up with over eight brands, including multi-national ones, for the equipment. The 1,000-sq.ft store at Erode and the ones to come up in other cities would be experience centres, where customers could see demonstration of the equipment. Hydro World also offered installation and maintenance services.

The store would be a one-point solution for all the water-related products. Some of the equipment on display were pressure pump, softner, heat pump, Alkaline water, Hydrogen water, bacteria-free water, and rainwater harvesting device, said a release from Hydro World.

Outlet opened

Schwing Stetter India, a concreting equipment manufacturer, has opened its dealership facility here. V.G. Sakthikumar, Managing Director of Schwing Stetter India, inaugurated the Technology Dealership Office, on behalf of The Noble Machineries. This is the second office in Tamil Nadu under Schwing Stetter’s dealership scheme. He also presented keys to 10 new customers who had purchased machines, according to a release.