Testing of Athikadavu-Avinashi water scheme will be completed by end of May, says T.N. Minister Muthusamy 

April 24, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - ERODE

All of the work for the Athikadavu–Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme has been completed, and the testing that is in progress, will be finished by the end of May, said S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, in Erode, on Monday.

The Minster, along with District Collector H. Krishnanunni, held discussions with engineers and reviewed the progress of the scheme at the Collectorate.

The scheme is being implemented at a total cost of ₹1,756.88 crore to fill 32 PWD tanks, 42 union tanks and 971 ponds in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore. The scheme will also help irrigate 24,468 acres in the three districts.

Addressing the media, the Minister said that though testing work was scheduled to be completed earlier, the non-availability of adequate water for pumping from River Bhavani downstream of the Kalingarayan anicut, delayed testing. “The Public Works Department (PWD) has said it will provide adequate water within five days,” he said and added that pumping water and testing will commence after that.

The Minister said that a total of 1,045 water bodies in three districts would be covered under the scheme and added that water had reached 250 to 300 water bodies in the districts. “Road widening work and work carried out by various departments caused damage to the feeder lines and repair work is being carried out. Officials have assured us that the testing process will be completed by the end of May,” the Minister said.

Mr. Muthusamy also said that there are requests for the inclusion of more water bodies in the present scheme, which is not possible. “The scheme was designed only to cover 1,045 water bodies and coverage of more water bodies can be taken up only through a new scheme,” he said.