Testing of Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme will be completed by February 15, says Minister Muthusamy

January 18, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - ERODE

About 99% of the work under the Athikadavu–Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme has been completed and testing will be finished by February 15, said S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, in Erode on Wednesday.

The Minister inspected the raw water pumping station at Kalingarayanpalayam in Bhavani and held discussions with the Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage (TWAD) Board engineers on the status of the work. The scheme is being implemented at a total cost of ₹ 1,756.88 crore to fill 32 Public Works Department tanks, 42 union tanks and 971 ponds in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore. The scheme will also help irrigate 24,468 acres in the three districts. So far, ₹ 1,605.89 crore has been spent for the project.

The Minister told the presspersons that except for minor work like laying cables for 200 metres and laying concrete in a few places, 99% of the work has been completed. “Engineers have sought 10 days time to test the scheme during which glitches, if any, will be fixed. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the scheme in person,“ he said.

The Minister said that of the total 1,045 water bodies that would receive water, pipelines have been laid to connect 750. The remaining water bodies would be connected in 10 days.

To a question on providing compensation to the farmers whose lands were acquired for the scheme, Mr. Muthusamy said when the project was brought up, the compensation package was not planned. “We have worked out a compensation, which will be finalised soon and settled by February 15,” he said. Asked whether more water bodies would be brought under the scheme, the Minister said that the scheme was designed only to fill 1,045 water bodies and only a second scheme can include more water bodies.

The project proposes to divert 1.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of surplus water annually from River Bhavani from downstream of the Kalingarayan anicut by pumping it through pipelines and refilling the water bodies.