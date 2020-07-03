Coimbatore

Testing intensified in Erode

With 78 persons testing positive for COVID-19 so far in the Corporation limits, the civic body has intensified testing in the city.

Most of the positive cases were reported from Valayakarar Street and Rajajipuram where the civic body has established check posts to screen people and lift samples. With a staff at the Head Post office testing positive on Thursday, swab samples were lifted from all the employees on Friday.

Swab samples were also taken from conservancy workers, vegetable traders and call taxi drivers in the city.

Since more than 40 cases were reported in the Corporation limits in the last three days, testing has been intensified, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu. He said that around 10,000 swab samples were lifted from people in the city.

Four streets where positive cases were reported earlier were released from the containment zone list, but disinfection measures are continuing, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2020 11:06:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/testing-intensified-in-erode/article31984134.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY