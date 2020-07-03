Testing intensified in Erode

With 78 persons testing positive for COVID-19 so far in the Corporation limits, the civic body has intensified testing in the city.

Most of the positive cases were reported from Valayakarar Street and Rajajipuram where the civic body has established check posts to screen people and lift samples. With a staff at the Head Post office testing positive on Thursday, swab samples were lifted from all the employees on Friday.

Swab samples were also taken from conservancy workers, vegetable traders and call taxi drivers in the city.

Since more than 40 cases were reported in the Corporation limits in the last three days, testing has been intensified, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu. He said that around 10,000 swab samples were lifted from people in the city.

Four streets where positive cases were reported earlier were released from the containment zone list, but disinfection measures are continuing, he added.