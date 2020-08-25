‘Test employees for COVID-19’

COIMBATORE

25 August 2020 23:16 IST

Coimbatore Corporation has asked big commercial establishments in the city to get their employees tested for COVID-19 every 15 days. In a social media post, the civic body said the establishments should get their employees tested in private labs under the pool test method.

Sources said this was part of the Corporation’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 as in the last few days it found commercial establishments’ employees testing positive. The Corporation had shut down such establishments, the sources pointed out and added that they had turned into places where people gathered and vulnerable places for spreading the infection.

