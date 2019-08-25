Terror alert: Two suspects detained in Coimbatore

The police on Saturday picked up two persons for questioning, suspecting them of having links with a potential suspect connected to the terror alert issued in Tamil Nadu, according to which six Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have intruded into the State and set up base in Coimbatore.

The two persons, one from Chennai and the other from Coimbatore, are being interrogated at an undisclosed location, according to sources.

“They are being questioned for suspected links with a person from Thrissur district, who was picked up by the police in Kochi on Saturday,” said an official.

The Thrissur native, who worked in Bahrain, is believed to have connections with the six LeT men.

The two are being questioned to check if and how they are linked to the Thrissur man and the six men mentioned in the terror alert, the official added.

The Tamil Nadu police and personnel from national agencies have gone to Kochi to question the suspect detained there. The Kerala police have also detained a woman associated with the suspect.

Meanwhile, the city police and teams of the Tamil Nadu Commando Force conducted combing operations and marches in various parts of Coimbatore on Saturday.