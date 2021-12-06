Terrace garden scheme launched in Erode, Salem

To enable women to produce fresh vegetables in their households, the Chief Minister’s Vegetable Garden Scheme was launched in the district on Monday.

Collector H. Krishnanunni released the kit for setting up a terrace garden with six types of vegetable seeds. Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops officials said that 2,000 kits worth ₹ 13.5 lakh were sanctioned for the district that will be given to the beneficiaries. The cost of the kit is ₹ 900 and it will be given at a subsidised price of ₹ 225, they added.

Likewise, 3,800 kits worth ₹ 1.71 lakh containing 12 types of vegetable seed would be sold to the people in rural areas, farmers and workers in farm lands who can cultivate it in their terrace. The price of the kit is ₹ 60 and is sold at a subsidised price of ₹15 to the beneficiaries.

In Salem, District Collector S. Karmegham launched the distribution of kits and also distributed saplings to the public.

The department is targeting to distribute the kits to 7,000 persons this year.

Nutritious saplings such as lemon, papaya, drumstick and other varieties would be given to the public.