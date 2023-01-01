Terminated nurses stage dharna at Salem Collectorate

January 01, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Salem

The nurses whose services were terminated by the Health Department staged a dharna at the Salem Collectorate on Sunday.

The Health Department had on Friday terminated the services of the nurses who were recruited on an ad hoc basis in 2020 for COVID-19 management. Following this, on Sunday, more than 105 nurses from many districts, including Salem, Namakkal, and Karur, staged a demonstration at the Collectorate.

The nurses told the reporters that they were appointed on a consolidated pay basis. They were promised a monthly salary of ₹ 14,000 and many were not paid properly. Many of them allegedly received only ₹ 6,000 a month .

“During the election campaign, the DMK promised to regularise our jobs. But suddenly, the Health Department terminated us from the service. The State government should keep up its promise and either regularise or appoint us on a contract basis to administer vaccines in government hospitals,” one of the protesters said.

The Revenue officials held talks with the nurses and urged them to withdraw the protest. But, the protesters said that they would continue to stage demonstrations until their demands were met.