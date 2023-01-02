ADVERTISEMENT

Terminated nurses continue protest in Salem for second day

January 02, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Terminated nurses staging a dharna in front of the Salem Collectorate on Monday.

The nurses, who were terminated by the Health Department, continued their protest for the second day in Salem on Monday.

The Health Department terminated the nurses, who were recruited on an ad hoc basis for COVID-19 management in 2020 on Friday. Following this, on Sunday more than 105 nurses staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate. The Revenue Department officials held discussions with the nurses urging them to withdraw their protest, but they continued their protest. On Sunday, the police arrested the protesting nurses and lodged them at a marriage hall. Later, they were released.

On Monday, nurses from various districts also joined the protest. The Revenue Department officials again held discussions with the nurses. Revenue officials took the nurses’ representatives to Collector S. Karmegam to hold discussion. But the talks did not provide any results. Representatives from PMK, NTK, and BJP met with the nurses and extended their support for the protest.

The nurses claimed that until their demands such as regularisation and paying pending salaries were met they would continue their protest. On Monday also, the nurses were arrested and taken to a marriage hall.

Earlier, nurses’ representatives met former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his residence in Salem. Mr. Palaniswami promised to raise their demands in the Assembly.

