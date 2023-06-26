Terminal point status for Coimbatore North continues to be elusive

June 26, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: The impending development of Coimbatore North station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme Phase I seems to have revived the popular public demand for making it a terminating station.

During April, the Southern Railway announced developmental works worth ₹ 13.49 crore to improve basic amenities at Podanur and Coimbatore North stations.

The amount is expected to be spent on sprucing up waiting halls and booking offices, developing the platforms, providing better circulating area, and making the entrance visually appealing, besides improving drinking water and toilet facilities.

The proposal for converting the Coimbatore North station into a terminal point due to the congestion of the main station gained traction during 2015 when the new building was inaugurated. Senior Railway officials are understood to have taken a keen note of the emphasis laid by the Coimbatore Member of Parliament P.R. Natarajan, who had secured sanction for the funds under the MPLAD Scheme for the new construction in his previous stint as MP, for converting it into a terminating station.

However, the proposal did not make progress due to the functioning of the goods shed at the station. The talks officials held with the workers’ associations did not make any headway.

“Ideally, the loading/unloading activities could be shifted to Irugur or Peelamedu. There was sufficient scope for resizing the existing platforms for creation of four platforms at the station and making it a terminating point,” J. Sathish, former member of Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee and Director, Kongu Global Forum, said. The entrance is also spacious unlike the main station, Mr. Sathish said.

“We have been reminding the Railway authorities periodically about the scope for stopping at least the halting trains at Coimbatore North so that the crowding could be controlled at the main station,” Mr. Natarajan said.

According to Railway officials, a few proposals were in the pipeline for decongestion of the Coimbatore main station. However, upgrade of the Coimbatore North station into a terminating point was not likely any time soon, a senior official said.