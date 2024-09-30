ADVERTISEMENT

TEPL to await fitness certificate to restart production in Nagamangalam plant

Published - September 30, 2024 06:07 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has constituted a multi-department led committee to ascertain the “fitness” of Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) to restart production activities two days after a massive fire engulfed the firm’s Nagamangalam plant near Hosur here.

The cause of the fire, which broke out in one of the six blocks in the sprawling production facility, is yet to be ascertained. The plant remained closed for the third day on Monday.

“In order to restart production, we need to vet fitness protocols. A multi-department committee is vetting if there are adequate protocols in place in order to restart the production line,” said Collector K. M. Sarayu.

Police investigation is underway, and a forensics team visited the plant on Sunday to collect samples from the site.

