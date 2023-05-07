ADVERTISEMENT

Tension prevails at screening of The Kerala Story, show cancelled from Sunday

May 07, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - Salem

M. Sabari

Members of Muslim outfits protesting against the screening of film The Kerala Story on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tension prevailed at a mall here on Friday when Muslim outfits protested against the screening of The Kerala Story, while Hindu outfits raised slogans demanding the screening of the film on time. The screening was cancelled for Saturday.

While members of the Muslim outfits protested outside the mall on Five Roads, members of the Hindu outfits raised slogans inside the mall.

The film was to be screened at 9. 45 p.m. Friday. However, people were not allowed into the theatre until 9.45 p.m. Police personnel, led by Deputy Commissioner S.P. Lavanya, who were deployed in the locality, stopped members of the Muslim outfits from entering the mall. The members then staged a road roko at the Five Roads Junction. Pacifying them, the police allowed entry to only those who had reserved tickets.

Later, Ms. Lavanya ordered the police to send people out of the theatre if they created any problems. Along with personnel from the Intelligence Section (IS), Special Branch (SB) and Pallapatti police station officials, she waited inside the theatre until the movie ended. The mall administration informed the police that it would remove the movie from its booking app.

