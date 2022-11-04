Tension prevails at Erode Collectorate as court staff arrives to attach movable properties

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
November 04, 2022 18:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tension prevailed for a while at the Collectorate when the court staff arrived to attach a list of movable properties following the district administration’s failure to provide compensation for the land acquired in 1986.

ADVERTISEMENT

The administration acquired land for constructing houses by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) at Kollampalayam. Eight land owners were not given adequate compensation and they approached the court. The court in 1999 ordered compensation of ₹3.50 lakh per acre to be paid to the owners and the same was confirmed by the High Court and the Supreme Court.

But, the total compensation of ₹78,23,653, including interest, was not paid to the owners, who filed an execution petition in the Erode court.

The court ordered 50 computers, 50 typewriters, 50 almirahs, 100 fans, 500 chairs, 400 tables and three lifts to be impounded from the Collectorate.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Court staff accompanied by advocates and petitioners arrived at the Collectorate and met the Personal Assistant (General) to the Collector to execute the order. The officer held discussions with TNHB officials and assured them that the amount will be settled during the meeting to be held on November 8. Later, the court staff and petitioners left.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app