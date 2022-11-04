Tension prevails at Erode Collectorate as court staff arrives to attach movable properties

Tension prevailed for a while at the Collectorate when the court staff arrived to attach a list of movable properties following the district administration’s failure to provide compensation for the land acquired in 1986.

The administration acquired land for constructing houses by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) at Kollampalayam. Eight land owners were not given adequate compensation and they approached the court. The court in 1999 ordered compensation of ₹3.50 lakh per acre to be paid to the owners and the same was confirmed by the High Court and the Supreme Court.

But, the total compensation of ₹78,23,653, including interest, was not paid to the owners, who filed an execution petition in the Erode court.

The court ordered 50 computers, 50 typewriters, 50 almirahs, 100 fans, 500 chairs, 400 tables and three lifts to be impounded from the Collectorate.

Court staff accompanied by advocates and petitioners arrived at the Collectorate and met the Personal Assistant (General) to the Collector to execute the order. The officer held discussions with TNHB officials and assured them that the amount will be settled during the meeting to be held on November 8. Later, the court staff and petitioners left.