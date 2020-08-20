Tension over removal of Vinayaka idol in Coimbatore

20 August 2020 22:55 IST

Tension prevailed for a while on Big Bazaar Street here after people found a Vinayaka idol removed from its pedestal on the side of the roadon Thursday morning.

Leaders and members of Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindu organisations thronged the place, alleging vandalism.

The police said the idol was found on the ground, a few feet from the concrete pedestal it was installed on some years ago.

Preliminary investigations by the police found that an 82-year-old man was involved in the incident. The man allegedly confessed to the Variety Hall Police that he removed the idol from its base on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

A senior police officer said that the man was not affiliated to any political party or organisation.The idol was situated in front of his house and he removed it in an attempt to clear the road space where re-laying works were on, said the police officer.

A case was not registered against the man. The police warned him against engaging in such acts issued a community service register (CSR) in connection with the incident.