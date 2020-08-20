Tension over removal of Vinayaka idol in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE Tension prevailed for a while on Big Bazaar Street here after people found a Vinayaka idol removed from its pedestal on the side of the roadon Thursday morning.
Leaders and members of Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindu organisations thronged the place, alleging vandalism.
The police said the idol was found on the ground, a few feet from the concrete pedestal it was installed on some years ago.
Preliminary investigations by the police found that an 82-year-old man was involved in the incident. The man allegedly confessed to the Variety Hall Police that he removed the idol from its base on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
A senior police officer said that the man was not affiliated to any political party or organisation.The idol was situated in front of his house and he removed it in an attempt to clear the road space where re-laying works were on, said the police officer.
A case was not registered against the man. The police warned him against engaging in such acts issued a community service register (CSR) in connection with the incident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath