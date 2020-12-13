Tension over damage to flex board

COIMBATORE

13 December 2020 00:19 IST

Tension prevailed on 80 Feet Road at Ramanathapuram in the city on Saturday morning after unknown persons tore a flex board that was placed in respect of freedom fighter U. Muthuramalinga Thevar.

The flex board kept at Makaliamman temple was found torn, following which members of organisations, including Mukkulathor Pulipadai, staged a road blockade, said the police.

Advertising

Advertising

The Ramanathapuram police reached the spot and held talks with the protesters who alleged that communal forces were behind the desecration of the photo.

The protesters vacated the place after inspector S. Murugesan pacified them and assured them of tracing the persons involved in the act.