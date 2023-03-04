Tension outside a private mill after a few protesters threaten to end their life

March 04, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

Tension prevailed for a while at Gugalur Thanneerpandal Pudur in Gobichettipalayam, when a few people, who were protesting against giving power supply to a paper and paperboard mill, attempted to self-immolate here on Saturday.

The private mill was involved in processing used paper and boards and making them into paper and boards for the last 20 years. Since the effluent from the mill contaminated the groundwater in the area, villagers staged a protest and the power supply to the mill was disconnected by the officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board a few months ago. Peace talks held at the taluk office in Gobichettipalayam failed and the mill was closed. The mill management approached the court and obtained orders for getting power supply.

But, people opposed giving power supply and submitted a petition to the Tangedco officials who reportedly told them that they would execute the court orders. People staged a protest and after talks they left and gathered outside the mill. When the police attempted to remove the protesters, a few of them attempted to end their life and the kerosene cans were dragged from them. Tangedco officials arrived at the mill and angered by it, few protesters threatened to end their life. Police dragged the can and emptied it. Revenue officials held talks and protesters sought 10 days time so that their petition would be heard in the court.

It was decided to hold a meeting at the taluk office on Sunday after which officials and protesters left the spot. The seven-hour long protest ended in the evening.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)