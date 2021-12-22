Tension between AIADMK, DMK workers over restoration of Kothavadi tank

Coimbatore

22 December 2021 00:01 IST

Tension prevailed at Kothavadi tank near Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore district on Tuesday after workers of the AIADMK and DMK claimed credit for the restoration of the waterbody, which started overflowing after a gap of 27 years.

Unidentified persons hurled slippers at Pollachi MLA V. Jayaraman, who visited the tank at the invitation of AIADMK supporters. Police personnel and AIADMK workers escorted Mr. Jayaraman out of the place.

People in the locality had organised an event to celebrate the brimming over of the tank in which puja and other rituals were performed.

The police said that AIADMK supporters had invited Mr. Jayaraman to the tank which irked DMK supporters. Members of the two parties had heated argument as each party claimed credit for the restoration of the tank.

Sources said that volunteers, farmers, non-governmental organisations and members of political parties had involved in the restoration of the tank over the years. Inflow of water to the tank increased this year after Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram, Coimbatore district administration and the Water Resources Organisation of the Public Works Department ensured steady inflow of surplus water during rainy season from the two sub canals of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project, they said.

“At present, water is spread over an area of about 150 acres. Eppinger Tooling Asia Private Limited contributed ₹87 lakh through its corporate social responsibility funds to strengthen the tank,” said P.K. Selvaraj of Perur Padithurai Pathukappu Iyakkam.