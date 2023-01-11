ADVERTISEMENT

Tension at multiplex in Coimbatore ahead of  Thunivu first show

January 11, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed at a multiplex in Coimbatore late on Tuesday as fans of actor Ajith Kumar swarmed the complex for the first show of  Thunivu

The police said that the commotion took place at Archana – Darsana theatre complex near the Devanga Higher Secondary School in the city. Fans who thronged the premises of the complex damaged railings, glass door and gate, said the police. 

According to the police, the multiplex had initially sold tickets for the fans’ special show at 4 a.m. on Wednesday. However, a day ahead of the release, a first show at 1 a.m. was announced. Fans who had booked tickets for the show at 4 a.m. were annoyed and rushed to the complex to watch the show at 1 a.m., said a police officer.

Though the police and bouncers appointed by the multiplex tried to control the crowd, the fans turned unruly and attempted to enter the complex for the first show. The police used mild force to disperse the fans. A policeman and a bouncer suffered minor injuries in the commotion. The police said that they did not receive any complaint from the management of the multiplex. 

