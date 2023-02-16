Tension along T.N.- Karnataka border

February 16, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

Tension prevailed along the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border near Mettur on Wednesday after an alleged poacher was reportedly shot dead by the Karnataka Forest Department.

A few persons from Mettur and Dharmapuri districts allegedly went for hunting in Karnataka forest near the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border on Tuesday night. When learned about this, the Karnataka Forest Department personnel allegedly opened fire on them. In the incident, one person was said to be killed and remaining persons escaped and entered the Tamil Nadu border.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka Forest Department personnel searched for the body at the border. Following the incident, police from Karnataka was deployed at the border forest check post.

Police officials attached to Salem said that Madeswaran Malai police in Karnataka have registered a case and there was no complaint of a man missing from Tamil Nadu..