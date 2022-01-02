Tension after activist attacks resident in Thadagam valley

Villagers gather outside the Thadagam police station in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

Coimbatore

02 January 2022 23:15 IST

Tension ran high across Thadagam valley in Coimbatore district on Sunday following an altercation between activists opposing illegal red earth mining and residents of villages in the valley who were previously employed in brick kilns.

According to police sources, activists S. Ganesh, R. Ramesh and Mohanraj alias Mac Mohan along with a girl and a boy visited a brick chamber that has not been functioning for nearly a year. The team reached around 2 p.m. and allegedly used a drone camera to capture the aerial view of the chamber.

Seeing the drone camera, one of the labourers inside the premises alerted the brick kiln owner and gathered the residents of neighbouring villages, police said. As the verbal altercation between the two sides intensified, one of the activists allegedly attacked a resident with a helmet, the police said. The resident suffered an injury above his left eyebrow and he was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Following this, the Thadagam police rushed to the spot and picked up the group of five for inquiry. Nearly 200 residents of the villages in Thadagam valley gathered outside the Thadagam police station around 5 p.m. demanding action against the activists. Later, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Periyanaickenpalayam) Rajapandian held talks with the residents.

As per a direction from the Madras High Court issued in 2021, the Coimbatore district administration had ordered the closure of all brick kilns that were operating in five village panchayats in the valley namely Chinna Thadagam, Nanjundapuram, Veerapandi, Pannimadai and Somaiyampalayam.