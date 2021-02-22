Tenders will be scrutinised when DMK returns to power: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday yet again questioned the motive behind the AIADMK government floating major tenders ahead of the Assembly election and reiterated that all tenders will be subject to scrutiny when the DMK returns to power.

Addressing people from the Assembly constituencies of Perundurai, Modakurichi, Erode East and Erode West at Kadappamadai village in Perundurai, as part of the Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin (Stalin in your constituency) campaign, he said that usually major tenders will not be floated six months before elections as works cannot be completed. “Despite knowing it, rules are altered and tenders are floated in an urgent manner,” he said.

He said that contractors are unwilling to apply for the tenders and claimed that Ministers are telephoning the contractors and forcing them to apply. “I am warning the contractors that when the DMK is back to power, all the tenders will be scrutinised”, he said.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, he said that the former disliked him receiving petitions from the people. “The Chief Minister said people can submit petitions even from home. But he did not assure to solve their grievances,” he claimed.

According to Mr Stalin, then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had in 2016 launched the toll free number 1100 to solve the grievance of the people. The present Chief Minister has re-launched it. “Can they say how many petitions were received and solved in the last five years”, he questioned. The Opposition leader blamed the AIADMK government for not creating jobs as promised and charged that people from other States are given jobs in various departments in the State.