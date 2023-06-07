HamberMenu
‘Tenders for Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore to be floated on June 26’

June 07, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation will float tenders for the ‘Semmozhi Poonga’ on June 26, Director of Municipal Administration P. Ponniah said during his visit to the city on Wednesday.

Once the tenders were finalised, acquisition and installation work will begin, he told reporters.

As per the 2023-24 State Budget, the government allocated ₹172 crore for the project and sanctioned ₹43 crore for the current financial year.

Earlier, Commissioner M. Prathap had stated that 45 acres of vacant land on the central prison premises would be developed in the first phase, and after the prison was shifted the park would be expanded with 120 acres more in the second phase.

Mr. Ponniah said 86 km of roads of the total 563 km were laid, so far, in the city. “The works for underground sewage system (UGSS) in all parts of the city, including added areas, was going on. As and when the pipeline works are over, the road-laying and repair work will be taken up. The contractor handling the UGSS works must do this under the supervision of the Corporation. In case any issue arises, officials will take steps to solving them. Damaged roads in the added wards will also be repaired,” he added.

