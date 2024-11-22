ADVERTISEMENT

Tenders floated for two new bus stands at Ukkadam in Coimbatore

Published - November 22, 2024 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation has proposed to construct two new bus stands at Ukkadam. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

With a substantial portion of the Ukkadam bus stand demolished to facilitate the construction of pillars for the flyover project, the Coimbatore Corporation has proposed to construct two new bus stands at Ukkadam — one at the existing site and another on a vacant land next to the flyover’s down ramp on Selvapuram road.

Tenders have been floated for ₹21.55 crore, and the last date for the submission is December 17. Upon scrutiny of the tenders, works would commence. The bus stand at the existing site will have 30 bays and the one on Selvapuram road will have 28 bays.

The bus stand at the old site would be used for buses towards Athupalam and the new bus stand would be used for the rest of the city. The work is expected to commence in January 2025.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US