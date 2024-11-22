Tenders floated for two new bus stands at Ukkadam in Coimbatore

With a substantial portion of the Ukkadam bus stand demolished to facilitate the construction of pillars for the flyover project, the Coimbatore Corporation has proposed to construct two new bus stands at Ukkadam — one at the existing site and another on a vacant land next to the flyover’s down ramp on Selvapuram road.

Tenders have been floated for ₹21.55 crore, and the last date for the submission is December 17. Upon scrutiny of the tenders, works would commence. The bus stand at the existing site will have 30 bays and the one on Selvapuram road will have 28 bays.

The bus stand at the old site would be used for buses towards Athupalam and the new bus stand would be used for the rest of the city. The work is expected to commence in January 2025.