Tendering of minor minerals in Krishnagiri postponed

The district administration has postponed the tendering for quarrying of minor minerals in 27 survey numbers spread across 5 blocks in the district due to the strike.

The District Collector called for the tendering for quarrying in 27 survey numbers located in Krishnagiri, Bargur, Shoolagiri, Denkanikottai and Hosur under the Tami Nadu Minor Minerals Concessions Rules.

Earlier, the district administration had announced that the last date for submission of applications of expressions of interest was March 30 and the public auctioning was proposed to be carried out on March 31. However, because of the strike on March 28 and 29, and the closure of banking operations for the financial year end on March 30 and 31, the tendering process has been postponed.

According to Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, the last date for receipt of expressions of Interest has been extended up to 5 p.m. on April 4. Similarly, the public auctioning will be carried out on April 5 at 10.30 a.m.