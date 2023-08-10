ADVERTISEMENT

Tender floated to construct flyover at Saibaba Colony junction in Coimbatore

August 10, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Highways Department (National Highways) has called for bids to construct a flyover for 1.2 km at the Saibaba Colony junction.

The four-lane flyover on NH 67, across the NSR Road-Mettupalayam road and Sivanandha Colony road-Mettupalayam road junctions, will be constructed at about ₹46 crore and will be completed in two years from the date of commencement of construction works. The bids will be opened on October 4.

The flyover will be taken up on Engineering, Procurement, and Construction model.

A Highways Department official said the works would cover service road improvement too. The construction works were expected to start in December this year. There were no plans for traffic diversion for this project. However, there would be traffic diversion when works started for the flyover at Singanallur.

ALSO READ
Highways Department to start construction works for Singanallur, Saibaba temple junction flyovers in Coimbatore

The NH wing of the Department proposed flyovers at three locations: Singanallur, Saibaba Colony junction, and Saravanampatti. Tenders were floated recently for the Singanallur flyover and it was decided to take up works at Saravanampatti after discussions with the Chennai Metro Rail Project as a metro rail is planned in that area.

