HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tender floated to construct flyover at Saibaba Colony junction in Coimbatore

August 10, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Highways Department (National Highways) has called for bids to construct a flyover for 1.2 km at the Saibaba Colony junction.

The four-lane flyover on NH 67, across the NSR Road-Mettupalayam road and Sivanandha Colony road-Mettupalayam road junctions, will be constructed at about ₹46 crore and will be completed in two years from the date of commencement of construction works. The bids will be opened on October 4.

The flyover will be taken up on Engineering, Procurement, and Construction model.

A Highways Department official said the works would cover service road improvement too. The construction works were expected to start in December this year. There were no plans for traffic diversion for this project. However, there would be traffic diversion when works started for the flyover at Singanallur.

ALSO READ
Highways Department to start construction works for Singanallur, Saibaba temple junction flyovers in Coimbatore

The NH wing of the Department proposed flyovers at three locations: Singanallur, Saibaba Colony junction, and Saravanampatti. Tenders were floated recently for the Singanallur flyover and it was decided to take up works at Saravanampatti after discussions with the Chennai Metro Rail Project as a metro rail is planned in that area.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.