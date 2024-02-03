ADVERTISEMENT

Ten months after brutal murder, Erode police arrest 62-year-old

February 03, 2024 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - ERODE

Police said the man was the victim’s uncle, and the two had been involved in a dispute over land

The Hindu Bureau

Ten months after a 43-year-old man was brutally murdered and his body mutilated, the police on Friday, February 2, 2024, arrested his uncle.

On March 23, 2023, a body without a head, hands or legs was found floating onRiver Bhavani in Kavundapadi Perundalaiyur. The Kavundapadi police were informed, and the body was retrieved and sent to the hospital. Two days later the police retrieved other parts that were in a decomposed state. Since the face was mutilated, the police could not intially identify the victim.

The list of missing persons was then checked, and the victim was finally identified as M. Suresh of Kuthampoondi village in Appakudal. Inquiries revealed he was working as a daily wage worker and did not return home after work. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tracking mobile phone usage at the crime spot, the police arrested Ayyasamy, 62, who was residing near the victim’s house. It was revealed that there had been a land dispute between Suresh and Ayyasamy, and they had frequent altercations. When Suresh was in an inebriated state, Ayyasamy committed murdered him and dumped the body in the river.

Ayyasamy was arrested and produced at a court in Gobichettipalayam and then lodged at the district prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US