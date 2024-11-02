GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ten inspectors transferred in Salem City

Published - November 02, 2024 06:53 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem City Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinapu issued transfer orders for ten police inspectors on Friday.

According to the directive, Inspector R. Nandhakumar from the control room has been reassigned to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW). S. Kannaiyan, previously the Karuppur law and order inspector, will now serve at Annathanapatti police station. V. Manivannan, recently transferred from Coimbatore City, is posted to Karipatti police station.

Inspector A. Nawaz moves from Karipatti to Karuppur law and order, while Inspector A. Praba is reassigned to Kitchipalayam crime. J. Subash, formerly Kannankurichi crime inspector, will now handle Kannankurichi law and order, and A.R. Annadurai, transferred from Thanjavur district, takes over as Kannankurichi crime inspector.

B. Mohanbabu Kanna, previously with PEW, has been assigned to the Juvenile Aid Protection Unit (JAPU). Inspector J. Jaiselkumar moves from Annathanapatti crime to Kitchipalayam law and order, and M. Mohana will now serve at Ammapet crime.

Published - November 02, 2024 06:53 pm IST

