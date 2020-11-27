Ten govt. schools get equipment to record online classes

Coimbatore

27 November 2020 00:01 IST

Coimbatore-based Aram Foundation Charitable Trust donated equipment to 10 government schools in the district to aid them in recording online classes for students.

A release said Collector K. Rajamani and Chief Educational Officer P. Usha inaugurated the project in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Each of the 10 schools received a smartphone, a SIM card, tripod stand, collar microphone, white board and marker pens, which were funded by Robert Bosch. The project is particularly aimed at students of Classes X, XI and XII, who are preparing for the public examinations through online classes as schools remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

Advertising

Advertising

Official sources said each of these schools would set up a ‘mini studio’ in their classrooms using the equipment at the earliest. Volunteers from Aram would also help these 10 schools during the process, the sources said.

The beneficiary schools were Government Higher Secondary School, Chinniyampalayam; R.C Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ondipudur; Government Higher Secondary School, Arasur; Government Higher Secondary School, Vagarayampalayam; Government Higher Secondary School, Ganapathy; Government Higher Secondary School, Vellamadai; V.C.V Government Higher Secondary School, Vellakinar; Government Higher Secondary School, Kalapatti; Government High School, Gandhimanagar and Government High School, Kembanaickenpalayam.