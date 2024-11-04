Ten get five years imprisonment for murder in Salem

Ten people were on Monday sentenced to five years imprisonment for murder in Salem.

Dispute prevailed between two groups of relatives over performing puja at the Kaliamman temple in Adi Dravidar Colony in Parapatti near Mecheri in Salem district. A clash took place between the two groups in 2012 and during which M. Ganesan (42) of the village was killed.

The Mecheri police registered a case against 11 people under Sections 147, 148, 294(b), 120(b), 109, and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case trial was held at the Mettur Fast Track Court and during the course of trial, one of the accused, A. Buddhapriyan alias Sathasivam (55) died in 2022.

The court pronounced the remaining persons guilty, awarded them five years of imprisonment each and also slapped them with a fine of ₹4,000 fine each. Those convicted are D. Thangadurai (41), M. Semmalai (45), P. Gobi (40), G. Palanisamy alias Nakesh (48), P. Sakthivel (37), K. Chinraj (42), P. Manikandan (38), S. Sudhakar (39), C. Hitler (36) and P. Madesh (39).

