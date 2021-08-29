Ten arrested for murder attempt in front of court in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Police on Saturday arrested a 10 persons on charges of attempting to murder three men in front of the Special Court for the Trial of Bomb Blasts Cases here on Friday evening.

C. Karuppusamy (48), his son K. Praveenkumar (27), N. Ajaykumar (20), N. Kameshkumar (21), V. Parthiban (22), S. Sheba alias Shankar (19), H. Habeesh Kumar (20), K. Rajkumar (24) from Ammankulam, K. Sathish (19) from Selvapuram and C. Shankar (22) from Ramanathapuram were arrested by a special team. The police said that they attempted to murder R. Vijayakumar (23) of Rajiv Gandhi Street at Nehru Nagar near Vadavalli, his brother R. Kannan, (21) and their friend A. Hariharan (21) of Jothipuram near Periyanaickenpalayam.

The three men and a minor boy were arrested by the Ramanathapuram police for murdering Karuppusamy's son Naveenkumar (23) in January 2020. The trio was granted conditional bail five months ago and they had been signing at the special court since then.

According to the police, Karuppusamy and Praveenkumar arranged eight friends of Naveenkumar to avenge the murder. The gang chased Vijayakumar, Kannan and Hariharan with sickles and knives and attacked them as they came out of the court. While Vijayakumar and Hariharan were injured, Kannan managed to escape.

The 10 arrested were remanded in judicial custody.