Temporary workers demand fixing of minimum daily wage for 2024-25

Updated - July 10, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 06:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Workers affiliated with the AITUC staged a sit-in protest on the Collectorate premises in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Workers affiliated with the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), staged a sit-in-protest outside the Erode Collectorate on Wednesday calling upon the district administration to fix the minimum daily wages for temporary workers employed in the government departments in the district.

AITUC district secretary S. Chinnasamy led the protest in which around 500 workers participated. The Tiruppur MP and AITUC All India vice president K. Subbarayan addressed them.

Mr. Chinnasamy said drivers, gardeners, conservancy workers, masons, plumbers, computer operators and those involved in malaria and dengue prevention tasks on a temporary basis in the Corporation, municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats and government hospitals are paid daily or consolidated wages. The district Collector fixes the minimum daily wage for the workers every year based on the prevailing cost of essential commodities. “But, the minimum wage for 2024-25 that has to be implemented from April 1, is yet to be fixed,” he said.

There is a discrepancy in wages fixed for workers in the local bodies. “The minimum wage fixed for Corporation workers should be implemented for those in other local bodies,” he stressed. The minimum wage fixed for 2023-24 by the Collector was not implemented in the local bodies, except the Corporation.

