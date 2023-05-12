HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Temporary workers in Horticulture Dept. go on strike in Ooty

May 12, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Udhagamandalam

The Hindu Bureau
Temporary workers of Government Botanical Garden staging a sit-in protest on Friday.

Temporary workers of Government Botanical Garden staging a sit-in protest on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Temporary workers of the Horticulture Department went on a strike here on Friday pressing a list of demands.

The demands included higher wages and payment of minimum wages of ₹720 a day fixed by the Collector as against ₹425 paid now. President for AITUC Farm Employees Association Karunairaj, secretary Mohmmed Kani, and AITUC district secretary Bojarajan said the job of temporary workers should be made permanent when they completed five years of service and solatium should be extended to the workers.

The workers were on strike for 28 days and suspended it when the Department sought ten days’ time to resolve the issue. However, even after 20 days, there was no announcement and so the workers resumed the strike, they said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.