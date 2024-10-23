Temporary watchtowers installed to monitor shopping crowd in Erode

With a week left before Deepavali, Erode district police have installed watchtowers with cameras at key locations in the city. They have started monitoring crowds to ensure a safe shopping experience.

The towers have been installed at Manikoondu, Panneerselvam Park, Bazaar Street, the bus stand, R.K.V. Road, and other locations where high footfall is expected during the festival. Commercial establishments, textile and jewellery showrooms, shops selling household appliances, and other businesses are located in these areas. People have already started gathering in these areas for shopping due to the onset of the monsoon.

A police official said that messages were disseminated through public address systems urging shoppers to exercise caution in crowded areas and also to avoid carrying jewellery and other valuables. They were also asked to be cautious against distractions by strangers. “Police continue to warn shoppers against pickpockets and shoplifters,” said the official. Monitoring has begun across the city as there is a sharp increase in shoppers every day.

The police also made a few traffic diversions to ensure the safety of shoppers. Only two-wheelers are allowed to use the road from Panneerselvam Park to Manikoondu while barricades were also erected on narrow roads in the bazaar areas to prevent vehicle movement.

