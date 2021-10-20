Temporary watchtowers installed to monitor crowd in Erode

Installation of a watchtower to ensure crime-free festival shopping underway in Erode on Wednesday.

Erode

20 October 2021 23:29 IST

To monitor the crowd, regulate traffic and to prevent crime during the festival season, the district police have started installing watchtowers at 20 points in the city where textile and jewellery showrooms are located.

The areas where watchtowers are installed include R.K.V. Road, Panneerselvam Park, Eswaran Kovil Street, Manikoondu, Nethaji Road and Krishna Theatre area. The work is expected to be completed in two days.

Watchtowers would also be installed in Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Bhavani and Perundurai in a few days.

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from using public address systems to warn shoppers against pocket pickers and bag-lifters, the police would also regulate traffic on these roads to ensure free flow of vehicles. Policemen would patrol the roads and streets in these areas to ensure hassle-free shopping for people.

In Salem city, watchtowers are being installed at over 25 points.