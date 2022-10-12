Temporary watchtowers installed in commercial areas in Erode to monitor shopping crowd

A temporary watchtower erected at Manikoondu in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

To ensure a safe shopping experience for people during Deepavali, the district police have installed six watchtowers at Manikoondu, Krishna Theatre, Panneerselvam Park, Kalaimadu Silai, Municipal Colony and at the bus stand in Erode.

Senior police officials said CCTV cameras would be installed in the towers, apart from round the clock monitoring by police personnel. Ahead of the festival that falls on October 24, people have started shopping and the crowd is expected to increase in the coming days.

Textile and jewellery showrooms, shops selling household appliances, and commercial establishments are located on R.K.V. Road, Gandhiji Road, Nethaji Road, Cauvery Road, Perundurai Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, Manikoondu area in the city. Police have planned to use a public address system to warn shoppers against pickpockets and bag-lifters and also asked them to be cautious in handling cash and expensive items. Officials said that more watchtowers would be installed in crowded areas in the coming days, as it would also help in regulating traffic.

Watchtowers would be installed in Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Bhavani and Perundurai, the officials added.