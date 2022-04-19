Temporary technicians at Salem GH demand job permanency

Temporary technicians, who were deployed during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Tuesday demanding job permanency.

The protesters urged the State government to consider their plight and offer them job permanency. They said they discharged their duties risking their lives during the pandemic. However, now that the COVID-19 cases had reduced, the government had removed them from service.

The protesters demanded that the government must reinstate them. They also demanded that the government should call for a list of vacancies of technicians across the State and only experienced technicians must be considered for the vacancies. The government should give preference to those who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic while filling the vacancies.