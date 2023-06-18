Temporary teachers to be appointed in govt arts colleges soon: Minster M.P. Saminathan

June 18, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Temporary teachers will be appointed and part-time classes in 200 government arts colleges will be introduced after consulting the authorities, said Minister for Tamil Development and Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Sunday at the Thavathiru Santhalinga Adigalar Arts, Science and Tamil College in Perur.

He was taking part in the ‘Global Music Parai Conference’ (Ulagapothu Isai Parai Maanadu) at the institution.

“Part-time classes and temporary teachers in 200 government art colleges across Tamil Nadu were announced recently in the State Assembly by the government, which will be implemented soon after getting a nod from the higher authorities,” he told reporters.

“Works to establish four music colleges, two art and sculpture colleges, and 17 music schools across the State are under way by the Tamil Development Department and the Department of Art and Culture. Pension scheme will be introduced for the performers of traditional rural arts who enrol themselves in the relevant schemes,” he added.

Regarding Tamil culture, the Minister said while addressing the gathering that, earlier, kings would convey messages to their subjects with the help of musical instruments like ‘parai’.

“This instrument was used in temple programmes and auspicious events in many Tamil kingdoms. It is essential to revive the musical instruments and the culture of the Tamils ​​in ancient times. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is taking steps towards restoring such traditional art forms. Such programmes should be conducted in every village,: he said.