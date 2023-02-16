Temporary teachers assigned tasks confined to monitoring of revision activities

February 16, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST

COIMBATORE: A grasp of classroom teaching-learning atmosphere seems to be elusive for temporary teachers appointed by the School Education Department.

Since the teachers were appointed towards the end of the academic year, their services are, in general, being utilised for monitoring revision of the portions and conduct of revision examinations, according to school heads.

Only a small section of teachers enthusiastically grab the opportunity to teach the students some subject contents during the course of revision activities, according to a headmaster of a government higher secondary school in a rural pocket in the region.

“There is also a section of temporary teachers that feels stranded after joining work with a pre-conceived notion that the tasks of government school teachers will be a cakewalk,” another headmaster said requesting anonymity.

The presence of the temporary teachers is, nevertheless, vital since they are, in any case, force-multipliers, he added.

State-wide, 13,331 temporary teachers at levels of upper primary, secondary and higher secondary were sanctioned for filling as many vacancies in government schools.

In the Western region, 171 temporary teachers pertained to Coimbatore district, 183 to Nilgiris, 343 to Tiruppur, 366 to Salem, 1,154 to Krishnagiri, 511 to Dharmapuri, 100 to Namakkal and 281 in Erode district.