Coimbatore

Temporary structure with idols removed following protest

Civic body workers removing idols that were installed at the bus stop at Kalaimadu Silai in Erode on Tuesday.

Civic body workers removing idols that were installed at the bus stop at Kalaimadu Silai in Erode on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: M_GOVARTHAN

Erode Faced with protest, civic body workers removed a temporary structure with idols installed in it at a bus stop near Kalaimadu Silai in the city on Tuesday.

A temple with idols of Vinayaka, Amman and Murugan were installed inside the Corporation’s officers quarters at the rear side of the bus stop where the civic body was constructing a shopping complex. The contractor, who is executing the project, had obtained permission from the civic body for constructing a temporary structure outside the premises to install the idols.

On Tuesday, a structure was constructed and the idols were installed. However, members of Dravidar Kazhagam and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi opposed the structure at the bus stop and wanted the idols and the structure removed. They said that the bus stop should not be converted as a place of worship. They staged a sit-in-protest and the Surampatti police held talks with them. Later, corporation officials were consulted after which workers removed the idols and the structure was demolished.

