Temporary stoppage of trains in Unjalur

October 06, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Railway Division announced temporary stoppage of trains at Unjalur railway station (situated between Erode Junction and Karur Junction) from December 30 to January 6 in view of the 95th Aradhanai celebrations of Sadhguru Sri Seshadri Swamigal.

The trains will stop for one minute at Unjalur railway station. Trains including the Mysore-Mayiladuthurai Express, Mysore-Tuticorin Express, and Chennai Egmore-Mangalore Express will be stopped for a minute at Unjalur from December 29 to January 5.

Likewise, Coimbatore-Nagercoil Express, Palakkad town-Tiruchchirappalli Express, Tiruchchirappalli-Palakkad town express, Nagecoil-Coimbatore Express, Mangalore-Chennai Egmore Express, Mayiladuthurai-Mysore Express, and Tuticorin-Mysore Express trains will stop at Unjalur station from December 30 to January 6.

